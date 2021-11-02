Virginia elects Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor, the first female and woman of color in the office

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Winsome Sears, a conservative Republican, will be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, breaking barriers as the first female and the first woman of color in the office in the commonwealth’s 400-year legislative history.

CNN projected Sears’ win over Democrat Del. Hala Ayala, also a woman of color, on Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.