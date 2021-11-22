White House to announce 95% of federal workforce in compliance with vaccine mandate

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

White House health officials are set to announce on Monday that 95% of the federal workforce is in compliance with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, a senior administration official said.

Over 90% of workers have received at least one shot and the other 5% have submitted exception applications that were already approved or are pending.

More than 90% of those employees have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the official added, with the “vast majority” of that figure having received two shots.

The announcement, which will be made during Monday’s Covid-19 briefing, comes as the vaccine mandate for federal workers is set to go into effect by the end of Monday. Reuters was first to report on the vaccination rate.

“By the deadline for the vaccination requirement, the Biden administration will have already achieved 95% compliance across the Federal government, meaning employees with at least their first vaccination dose or those with a pending or approved exception or (extension request),” the official said. “More than 90% of those employees will have had at least one shot, with the vast majority of those employees being fully vaccinated.”

One source familiar with the data said the compliance figures have exceeded the administration’s expectations.

With more compliance submissions expected to come on Monday, federal departments and agencies will further process and review information and documentation regarding vaccinations in the coming days, the official said, and agencies will provide an “education and counseling process” for those who have not complied or those who do not have a “pending or approved exception or (extension request).” Additional enforcement steps could be taken over time if needed.

The Office of Management and Budget will release a summary chart of agency data regarding compliance on Wednesday morning, the official said.

