Cavalier Johnson elected first Black mayor of Milwaukee, CNN projects

By Rachel Janfaza

Voters in Milwaukee have elected Cavalier Johnson as the city’s next mayor, CNN projects. Johnson, a Democrat who is currently serving as the city’s acting mayor, is the first African American elected to the post.

“This city, for the first time in our 176-year history, has elected its first Black mayor. We did it,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson, who at 35 is also the city’s first millennial mayor, defeated former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan in the special election for a shortened two-year term. He took over as the city’s acting mayor last December, after the incumbent Tom Barrett stepped down to become the US ambassador to Luxembourg.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.