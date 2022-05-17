US to ease some energy sanctions on Venezuela

By Natasha Bertrand

The Biden administration will begin to ease some energy sanctions on Venezuela to encourage ongoing political discussions between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, two senior administration officials told CNN.

The first step, to be announced on Tuesday, will allow Chevron — the last major US oil company still operating in Venezuela — to negotiate its license with state-owned oil company PDVSA to continue operations in the country, the officials said.

The US has for months been in talks with the Venezuelan government and the interim administration of opposition leader Juan Guaidó about moving toward a political settlement following Maduro’s contested election victory in 2019, which the US did not recognize as legitimate.

The US has also been looking for ways to allow Venezuela to begin producing more oil and selling it on the international market, thereby reducing the world’s energy dependence on Russia, officials told CNN. But the easing of sanctions in any realm will only happen as Maduro continues to hold substantial discussions with the opposition, the officials emphasized.

The administration took the steps on Tuesday “in full coordination” with Guaidó and his interim administration, which the US recognizes as the rightful leadership of Venezuela, one official said. Before sanctions relief goes any further, the US will have to see meaningful progress in the political discussions, the officials said.

