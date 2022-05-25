Oklahoma GOP governor signs one of nation’s strictest abortion bills into law

By Karen Smith, CNN

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law banning abortions from the stage of “fertilization” and allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers who “knowingly” perform or induce an abortion “on a pregnant woman.”

The bill, ​HB 4327, is among the nation’s strictest on abortion and is a clear rebuke of the protections granted in the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights advocates have vowed to mount a legal challenge to the law. The law prohibits abortions at any stage of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies or if the pregnancy was a result of rape, sexual assault or incest and reported to law enforcement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Jeremy Grisham and Devan Cole contributed to this report.