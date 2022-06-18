Arizona House speaker, who resisted Trump pressure campaign, testifying at January 6 hearing Tuesday

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Rusty Bowers, a Republican and Arizona state House speaker, is expected to testify at a Tuesday hearing focusing on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bowers will join Georgia’s election officials — Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling — who will be part of a panel before the January 6 committee detailing Trump’s campaign to force states to overturn their certified election results.

A spokesman for the January 6 committee declined to comment on the news of Bowers’ testimony.

Bowers, who supported Trump’s reelection bid in 2020, refused to bow to intimidation and attempts to get him to back efforts in the legislature to decertify Biden’s victory in Arizona.

He previously described how Trump and the then-President’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani called him after the 2020 election to convince him to somehow involve the legislature in the state’s certification process before sending its presidential electors to Congress.

This past year, Bowers also shot down some of his fellow Arizona Republicans’ more extreme election ideas, including a resolution of mostly debunked claims of fraud that called for the election results to be set aside in three Arizona counties.

In February, the Republican speaker used a parliamentary manuever to effectively doom a GOP bill that would have overhauled elections in Arizona, including by giving the state legislature the power to reject election results it didn’t like.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the fourth this month for the January 6 committee.

Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, resisted Trump’s efforts during an infamous January 2021 phone call to pressure him to “find” the votes necessary for the then-President to win Georgia. Last month, he fended off a Trump-backed primary foe as he seeks a second term in office.

Sterling, Raffensperger’s deputy, publicly pleaded in December 2020 for Trump to denounce the harassment and threats that officials and election workers had faced.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

