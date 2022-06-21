Rep. Henry Cuellar will defeat progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros, CNN projects
By Gregory Krieg, CNN
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lone remaining anti-abortion Democrat in the House, will defeat progressive Jessica Cisneros in a runoff, CNN projects.
The Texas Democratic Party announced the results of a recount in the race on Tuesday, which found Cuellar ahead by 289 votes.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
