White House ‘shocked and saddened’ over Abe shooting

The White House is “shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” a White House spokesperson tells CNN.

“We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan,” the spokesperson said early Friday morning.

Abe, 67, died after being shot during a speech in Nara, Japan, on Friday.

Abe was a close ally to US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. His relationship with Trump was especially notable given the Republican President’s attempt to warm relations with North Korea, and the generally chilly reception he received by other world leaders.

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he and former second lady Karen Pence were “deeply troubled” upon hearing the news of the shooting Friday morning.

“We join millions praying for this truly good man and his family. God bless Shinzo Abe,” Pence tweeted.

Abe visited Hiroshima with then-President Obama in May 2016, who was the first sitting president of the US to visit the city where the first atomic bomb was dropped in 1945. Later that year, Abe would become the first prime minister from Japan to visit Pearl Harbor with a US president when he visited the base with Obama.

