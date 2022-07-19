Ex-Trump aide tied to ‘unhinged’ December 2020 White House meeting is speaking with January 6 committee

By Zachary Cohen and Andrew Millman, CNN

Former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler is meeting Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

A former aide to then-White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, Ziegler may be able to provide the committee with additional information about the circumstances around a heated Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.

Ziegler was seen by CNN entering an office used by the committee to conduct witness interviews. He declined to comment to CNN.

During that 2020 meeting, White House lawyers clashed with outside Trump allies Sidney Powell, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn regarding their extreme proposals for how to overturn the 2020 presidential election. CNN has previously reported that seizing voting machines and appointing a special counsel to investigate baseless claims of widespread election fraud were discussed.

The New York Times previously reported that Ziegler had taken credit for admitting the group into the White House. Other Trump officials, including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, have previously testified to the committee that they were surprised and concerned upon learning that Powell and Flynn were meeting with Trump in the Oval Office that day.

Cipollone and other White House aides said they aggressively pushed back against the extreme proposals that were raised during the meeting, as was fleshed out at last week’s January 6 hearing. The panel showed text messages between two Trump White House aides from the time of the meeting, with one calling it “unhinged.”

