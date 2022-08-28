Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he will attend Biden event in Ohio next month

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for US Senate, said Sunday that he will appear alongside President Joe Biden when he travels to the state on September 9 to attend the groundbreaking of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Ryan, who is running in a competitive open-seat race against Republican J.D. Vance, confirmed that he will attend the event in Licking County, Ohio, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Biden’s visit comes on the heels of the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, a sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research.

“This is the biggest, most transformational economic development project in Ohio’s history. I will be there. I’m proud to have supported this and helped bring this investment to Ohio,” Ryan said.

Ryan’s willingness to appear alongside the President, whose net approval rating remains underwater, marks a different tone for a Democrat facing a tough midterm race. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly stopped short of directly inviting Biden to campaign with him in his state during a “State of the Union” appearance on CNN last week. Many Democratic candidates have opted to keep their distance from the President, with some even criticizing him in television ads.

Ryan himself on Sunday criticized the White House’s student loan relief plan, saying it “sends the wrong message” to those who didn’t attend college and need financial help. He suggested a tax cut for the working class and a plan to allow student loan borrowers to renegotiate their interest rates as alternative options.

“I think a targeted approach right now really does send the wrong message. There’s a lot of people out there making 30, 40 grand a year that didn’t go to college, and they need help as well,” Ryan said.

Biden on Wednesday announced historic new steps to address student loan debt, which includes forgiving up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers.

When pressed by Bash on his 2018 tweet in which he stated that “student debt is control,” Ryan said he agreed that student debt is a problem but doesn’t support the White House’s solution.

“We’re not saying that there’s not a significant burden here. The cost of college is outrageous, but there’s nothing in here to control that cost,” he said.

