Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial is rejected by federal judge

A federal judge on Friday denied Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial, after the former Trump adviser was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack.

Bannon had raised a series of issues, including about the instructions to the jury, that failed to sway the judge.

“Defendant’s arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious miscarriage of justice,” US District Judge Carl Nichols, who presided over Bannon’s trial, wrote in a Friday ruling.

Bannon had also requested that the judge dismiss the case against him because Bannon was blocked from compelling a variety of lawmakers — including the members of the House select committee — from testifying at his trial.

“Defendant has not shown that the testimony from any member of the House of Representatives that he sought would be material,” Nichols wrote.

Bannon is slated to be sentenced on October 21 and faces a minimum of 30 days in jail.

