Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

By Ali Zaslav, Ted Barrett and Clare Foran, CNN

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was reelected by his caucus Thursday to lead Democrats for a second term.

It happened during a private meeting in the Capitol as the caucus also chose to keep most of the rest of existing leadership team intact, in the wake of a better-than-expected midterm election as Democrats retained majority control in the chamber.

Only Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, who will be the president pro tempore and chair of the Appropriations Committee, will not serve on the leadership team anymore, after serving in the number three role for many years. As pro tempore, she will be the third in line of presidential succession. She gets that position based on her seniority and because Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who is the only person senior to her, declined to take the position.

Schumer and the rest of the leadership slate were unanimously elected by the Senate Democratic Caucus to serve in the 118th Congress, according to a source in the room.

Schumer, a veteran lawmaker from New York, made history in 2021 by becoming the first elected Jewish Senate majority leader.

The election comes as the party won a slim two-seat majority over GOP in the 118th Congress, after Sen. Raphael Warnock held his seat in Georgia earlier this week. This will be the first Congress in which Schumer will hold an outright majority after Democrats faced a 50-50 partisan split during the last two years, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to step in to break ties.

In Thursday’s meeting, Democrats reelected senators to top leadership roles, including Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin as majority whip and Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow as chair of Policy and Communications Committee.

Here is the full Democratic leadership slate:

Senate Democratic Leader and Chair of the Conference: Chuck Schumer of New York

Chuck Schumer of New York Democratic Whip: Dick Durbin of Illinois

Dick Durbin of Illinois Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee: Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan Chair of Steering Committee: Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota Vice Chair of the Conference: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Vice Chair of the Conference: Mark Warner of Virginia

Mark Warner of Virginia Chair of Outreach: Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Bernie Sanders of Vermont Vice Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee: Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Joe Manchin of West Virginia Senate Democratic Conference Secretary: Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin Vice Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee: Cory Booker of New Jersey

Cory Booker of New Jersey Vice Chair of Outreach: Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada Deputy Democratic Conference Secretary: Brian Schatz of Hawaii

