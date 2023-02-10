Trump attorney appeared before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran appeared last month to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, that’s looking at the former president’s handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source confirmed to CNN.
He was there for roughly four hours.
Bloomberg first reported that he had appeared.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
