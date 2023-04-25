Haley courts moderates with anti-abortion speech as GOP struggles with the issue

By Kate Sullivan, Kylie Atwood and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday will attempt to appeal to swing voters and more moderate Republicans as she delivers an anti-abortion speech in a call to reframe an issue that the GOP has grappled with since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Republicans won’t win the hearts and minds of Americans unless they’re able to address difficult and personal issues with compassion while sticking to our principles,” Haley campaign spokeswoman Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

The former South Carolina governor’s remarks come as abortion emerges as a central issue among 2024 Republican hopefuls, who want to attract GOP base voters who favor hardline anti-abortion policies without alienating more moderate voters ahead of the general election.

Haley’s “going to make the case that you can be a pro-life conservative Republican and win a general election,” a person familiar with the speech told CNN.

The person familiar with the speech, which will be delivered in Arlington, Virginia, told CNN that Haley is expected to highlight how this issue feels personal to the former governor as she is the only woman in the 2024 GOP field and has spoken about how she had difficulty conceiving her children. Haley will speak about how her husband, Michael Haley, was adopted — something she has pointed to on the campaign trail as a reason for why she opposes abortion.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, the Republican Party has struggled at times to maneuver the politics of abortion. Democrats had a stronger-than-expected showing in the 2022 midterms as they tapped into supporters of abortion rights, who were motivated in the wake of the high court’s ruling and as several conservative states moved to ban or severely restrict abortion. Conservative candidates have lost several competitive races, including a Wisconsin Supreme Court election earlier this month, in which abortion was a key issue.

A recent CBS poll showed that 58% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, which includes 62% of independent voters and 29% of Republicans.

Abortion emerging as 2024 issue

Since former President Donald Trump’s early entry into the race last year, anti-abortion advocates have called on Republican presidential hopefuls to address the issue head on and plainly state their position, arguing that not doing so will repeat the losses in 2022, during which candidates ignored and flubbed their answers on abortion. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel spoke in a recent speech about the importance of directly addressing the issue.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, warned that the organization will oppose any candidate who doesn’t support restricting abortion on the federal level at 15 weeks or less of pregnancy. The influential group, however, understands that it may take candidates some time to define their position and does not plan to announce who it will support until after the GOP primary debates.

“Anyone who wants to run for president or any federal office will have to satisfy that requirement or they won’t get the support of this movement,” she told CNN. “That healthy debate on that debate stage is where this will all be worked out in terms of who the candidate should be, and may the best man or woman win.”

Already, in a sign of SBA Pro-Life’s sway, Trump’s campaign on Friday backed off of its stance that abortion should be decided at the state level following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A day after criticism from Dannenfelser, the Trump campaign said that the former president “believes it is in the States where the greatest advances can now take place to protect the unborn” and highlighted his appointments of three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Dannenfelser told CNN that Trump’s shift was “a movement in the right direction.”

Staking out positions

As the 2024 Republican presidential field forms, abortion is emerging as a key issue that could differentiate GOP candidates as they battle it out for their party’s nomination — with the clearest divide over whether there should be a federal ban on abortion.

Trump so far has not made abortion a key issue in his campaign and did not mention it once in his reelection launch speech in November. The former president has instead been preoccupied with his legal entanglements and ongoing grievances over the 2020 presidential election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce a presidential bid in the coming months, made his state one of the most restrictive in the country for abortion access by signing a bill banning most abortions after six weeks. The day after signing the bill during a private late-night ceremony, he avoided specifically mentioning it during a short speech at the conservative Baptist school Liberty University.

But the move attracted approval from another expected 2024 contender, former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I want to commend Florida and their governor for moving the heartbeat bill,” he said during an interview on Fox News.

Pence’s position on the issue long has been very clear. He told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last month that “of course” he supports a six-week federal ban. He was the only Republican presidential hopeful to almost immediately comment on the Texas judge’s ruling on the abortion pill, issuing a statement celebrating the decision, when many in the GOP were silent on the matter.

On Monday, Pence also pushed back on the idea that Republicans will pay a political price for passing restrictive abortion laws.

“I really believe if we meet this moment with principle and compassion, and you look at races around the country, men and women that did that did well in 2022, and I believe we can lead on it and win in 2024 if we stand for life,” he told NewsNation.

Ahead of her speech, Haley has been reluctant to identify a detailed abortion policy she would support if elected president, saying in Iowa earlier this month that she didn’t want to “get into that game” of defining at what point in a pregnancy she would support an abortion ban. She also said that states should take the lead on the sensitive topic but didn’t fully discount supporting a federal ban at some point.

Meanwhile, in his announcement of his exploratory committee, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott vowed to “protect our most fundamental right, the right to life itself,” but has recently given multiple different answers when asked about specifics.

In an April 12 interview with CBS, he was evasive about whether he’d support a federal abortion ban. But a day later, he told New Hampshire station WMUR that he’d “definitely” sign a 20-week ban on abortion. And most recently, Scott said he would sign the most restrictive bill that can pass Congress.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, another 2024 contender, told Fox News that he would sign a 15-week ban if he were elected president, but added that he prefers that the states resolve the issue.

“I’ve always signed pro-life bills and if a pro-life bill comes to me that sets reasonable restrictions but also has the appropriate exemptions, yes I would sign it,” he said. He supports exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

But some Republicans who identify as “pro-life,” including biotech founder Vivek Ramaswamy, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have decidedly squashed the idea of a federal abortion ban, saying regulating abortion should be left to the states.

In an interview with CNN over the weekend, Ramaswamy said he was against a federal ban.

“This has always been an issue for the states. Roe v. Wade got it wrong, now we’ve got it right and we have to stand on principle. Now it’s an issue for states,” he said. Later this week, in South Carolina, Ramaswamy will hold what his campaign is calling a “life town hall” at the Carolina Pregnancy Center, which hosted several of the GOP presidential candidates in 2016.

Sununu, who’s weighing a run for president, argued on CNN last week that abortion is “not a presidential issue” and said that the GOP should instead focus on other matters such as inflation, mental health access and border security.

On CNN, Sununu criticized his party for being “awful” with its messaging on abortion and said that when Republicans discuss more restrictive laws, they alienate voters and lose elections.

“I support that a state should be able to design their path, right? We shouldn’t have national abortion bans. I disagree with six weeks vehemently, of course, that’s a horrible position to be. And it’s upsetting a lot of folks, because a lot of Republicans are realizing it’s going to hurt our message and hurt our ability to win states,” he said in interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett last week.

He had signed a 24-week ban on abortion within the state’s 2021 budget that includes exceptions for fatal fetal diagnoses and the life of the mother.

Asked about SBA Pro-Life America’s litmus test, Christie told CNN, “For 50 years, we’ve argued that this isn’t a constitutional right, and it isn’t, that we should let the states decide. … We now have that opportunity because of Dobbs and I think that’s what we should do.”

In her interview with CNN, Dannenfelser said that “unless there is a strong federal role” in limiting abortion, “then we will in the end lose,” arguing that abortion rights activists have mobilized to halt states from passing restrictions.

“There is no Republican candidate that will get the support of the pro-life movement, evangelicals, Catholics and secular people who support the pro-life cause who rejects such a limit (of 15 weeks),” Dannenfelser told CNN.

