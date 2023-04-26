Missouri judge temporarily blocks limits on gender-affirming care for trans youth and adults from going into effect

By Devan Cole, CNN

A state judge in Missouri temporarily blocked the state’s limits on gender-affirming care for minors and adults in the state on Wednesday, putting them on hold just hours before they were set to go into effect.

In a brief order from St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo, the court essentially bought itself more time to consider whether it should issue emergency relief in a lawsuit seeking to strike down the restrictions.

Ribaudo said she would issue a decision on the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order by next Monday, saying she wanted more time to review briefs that will be submitted by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who issued the new restrictions.

“The Attorney General has not yet filed their brief in opposition, which the court would like to review,” the order read.

The restrictions were set to go into effect on Thursday, but Ribaudo’s order means that, for now, some of the nation’s most wide-reaching limits on gender-affirming care will be paused for at least several days.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

