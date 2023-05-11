Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 3:24 PM

House votes to clamp down on fraudulent unemployment insurance claims

<i>Drew Angerer/Getty Images</i><br/>The House voted on May 11 to pass a bill that would help recover fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits paid out during the pandemic.
Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The House voted on May 11 to pass a bill that would help recover fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits paid out during the pandemic.

By Kristin Wilson

The House voted Thursday to pass a bill that would help recover fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits paid out during the pandemic.

The final vote was 230-200, with 10 Democrats crossing over to vote with the Republicans. An ironic twist on the House floor occurred when now-indicted New York Republican Rep. George Santos, who has been accused of committing this same fraud, voted for the bill. Santos was also a co-sponsor of the legislation.

Santos was indicted this week on 13 federal charges, including fraudulently receiving nearly $25,000 in unemployment benefits. Santos has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and vowed to not only fight the case against him, but continue to serve and vote in the House chamber.

The New York Republican is accused of fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits, with the indictment alleging he falsely claimed to be unemployed in an application for a pandemic-related unemployment insurance program.

Santos hastily exited the Capitol after votes, saying he had no doubts about voting for the unemployment benefits bill he co-sponsored.

“No, not at all,” he said when asked if he had second thoughts about voting for it given the charges of unemployment fraud against him.

“Because the allegations are that I took two weeks over that I was entitled to unemployment. We are looking into it. It’s a little over one thousand dollars. I have no problem making that restitution,” he added.

In his brief moments in the chamber, Santos spoke to no other members. He kept his head down, voted at the electronic vote slot located in the last row, and immediately returned to the cloakroom.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Haley Talbot, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content