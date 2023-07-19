New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announces he will not seek reelection

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will not run for reelection, leaving open a gubernatorial seat in a swing state heading into the 2024 election.

Sununu, who was first elected to New Hampshire’s highest office in 2016 and has served four terms as governor, said the decision to not run for reelection was “no easy decision.”

“Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” Sununu said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Sununu told CNN he will not run for president in 2024.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

