Kenneth Chesebro, architect of fake electors plot, pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, the architect of the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot in 2020, pleaded not guilty Friday in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing.

He also waived his right to an arraignment hearing, according to the filing.

Chesebro is facing seven criminal charges, including a violation of Georgia’s RICO act and conspiracy to commit forgery. He denies wrongdoing and his trial is scheduled to begin in late October.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

