Federal judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants on Rio Grande
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN
(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Texas to remove floating barriers in the Rio Grande and barred the state from building new or placing additional buoys in the river, according to a Wednesday court filing, marking a victory for the Biden administration.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
