Second Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers

By Annette Choi, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — We tracked how long each candidate talked at the second Republican primary presidential debate.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy led with over 12 minutes of speaking time during the debate, which saw candidates scrambling for airtime and talking over each other as they jockeyed for opportunities to distinguish themselves. Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota had the least amount of time to get his message out, speaking just under eight minutes.

Donald Trump didn’t participate in Wednesday night’s event, and the former president maintains a generous lead in the polls ahead of the other candidates.

