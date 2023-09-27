Trump adds former federal prosecutor to his defense team

By Kristen Holmes, Sara Murray and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump has added two new attorneys, including a former federal prosecutor from New York, to his legal team, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

Emil Bove, was the co-chief of the national security unit at the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Kendra Wharton, a white-collar defense lawyer who has experience practicing in Washington, DC, will also help the former president’s legal team with its defense.

The pair adds to the extensive legal team the former president has put together. Trump is facing two federal indictments brought by special counsel Jack Smith, as well as state criminal prosecutions in New York and Georgia.

In a statement to CNN, Trump attorney Todd Blanche said that Bove is “an expert in white collar and CIPA-related litigation” and Wharton is a “brilliant lawyer and clients have trusted her for years.”

Trump’s legal team has stayed relatively small in the past several months after the former president announced in June that he was removing his two top defense attorneys at the time, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, from the classified documents case. Rowley and Trusty soon resigned from his legal team entirely.

Timothy Parlatore, who played a key role in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation and once testified before the grand jury, also left Trump’s legal team at the beginning of the summer.

His legal team is now led by Blanche, who Trump hired in April after being indicted in Manhattan. Attorney Chris Kise, the former Florida solicitor general, has also taken a prominent role in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

In Washington, Blanche is joined by attorney John Lauro to defend Trump in the federal election interference case brought by the special counsel.

