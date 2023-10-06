Judge rejects Georgia election subversion defendant Chesebro’s bid to dismiss indictment

By Jason Morris and Nick Valencia, CNN

(CNN) — The judge presiding over the Georgia election subversion case rejected an attempt by pro-Donald Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro to dismiss his indictment, according to a court filing on Friday.

He was hired to work on former President Donald Trump campaign’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election that Joe Biden won and worked to put forward fake slates of pro-Trump electors in Georgia and other states.

Chesebro had been seeking to dismiss his indictment on grounds that Nathan Wade, one of the lead prosecutors for the Fulton County DA on the case, was not properly authorized as a public officer in Georgia.

In his written ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote the “motion fails to establish that this code section is even relevant to Special ADA Wade” or establish how his actions “resulted in prejudice.”

During a hearing on Thursday, McAfee also signaled he was on track to deny a separate motion to dismiss from co-defendant Sidney Powell, appearing to pave the way for their trial to proceed as planned on October 23. They both pleaded not guilty.

Fulton County prosecutors have indicted Chesebro on seven criminal charges, including a violation of the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Conspiracy to commit false statements and writing, and Conspiracy to commit false documents.

Chesebro’s Atlanta-based lawyers describe him as election attorney who specializes in constitutional issues and dispute the claims he’s the architect.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.