How to watch Election Day results

(CNN) — It’s Election Day in America. Voters will help decide crucial contests and ballot measures across the country a little more than two months before the 2024 presidential primaries begin.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky is trying to win a second term in a deep-red state, as is Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi. Rhode Island appears poised to send a Black person to Congress for the first time, with Democrat Gabe Amo favored to win a special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District. Several key mayoral races are also on the ballot Tuesday, including in Houston and Philadelphia.

Control of both chambers of the Virginia legislature is up for grabs, with Democrats and Republicans defending narrow majorities in the state Senate and House respectively. And voters in Ohio will decide on ballot measures related to abortion rights and recreational marijuana.

Here’s what you need to know about poll closing times and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.

What times do polls close?

The last polls close at 6 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET in:

• Kentucky (Note: The state is in both the Eastern and Central time zones.)

The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:

• Virginia

The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:

• Ohio

The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:

• Mississippi

• Rhode Island

• Houston

• Philadelphia

