Jim McGreevey Fast Facts

Personal

Birth date: August 6, 1957

Birth place: Jersey City, New Jersey

Birth name: James Edward McGreevey

Father: Jack McGreevey, trucking company director

Mother: Veronica (Smith) McGreevey, teacher

Marriages: Dina (Matos) McGreevey (2000-2008, divorced); Kari (Schutz) McGreevey (1991-1997, divorced)

Children: with Dina (Matos) McGreevey: Jacqueline; with Kari (Schutz) McGreevey: Morag

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1978; Georgetown University, J.D., 1981; Harvard University, M.Ed., 1982; General Theological Seminary, M.Div., 2010

Religion: Raised Roman Catholic; received into the Episcopal Church in 2007

Other Facts

Served in the New Jersey State Senate while also serving as mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Timeline

1982-1983 – Middlesex County, New Jersey, assistant prosecutor.

1983 – Begins working for the New Jersey Assembly Majority Office.

1985-1987 – Executive director of the New Jersey State Parole Board.

1990-1991 – Serves in the New Jersey State Assembly.

1991 – Is elected mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

1994-1997 – Serves in the New Jersey Senate.

1995 and 1999 – Reelected mayor of Woodbridge.

1997 – Runs unsuccessfully for governor of New Jersey, losing to Christine Todd Whitman by 1%.

November 6, 2001 – Is elected governor of New Jersey by a wide margin over Republican Bret Schundler, former mayor of Jersey City.

January 15, 2002 – Is sworn in as the 51st governor of New Jersey.

January 2002 – Appoints Golan Cipel, an Israeli citizen ineligible for federal security clearance, to be the state’s anti-terrorism adviser. Cipel steps down in August 2002.

August 12, 2004 – Announces he is gay and will resign as governor in three months. Also, admits to an extramarital affair with a man, whom aides say is Cipel, and asks for his family’s forgiveness.

August 13, 2004 – Cipel releases a statement saying he was the victim of sexual harassment by McGreevey. The governor claims the affair was consensual.

August 30, 2004 – Cipel’s attorneys announce that their client will not file a lawsuit against McGreevey.

November 15, 2004 – McGreevey officially leaves office.

September 2006 – McGreevey’s memoir, “The Confession,” is published.

2010 – Begins working at Integrity House, an addiction treatment facility in Newark, New Jersey.

2013 – HBO airs the documentary “Fall to Grace” about McGreevey and his work counseling women at Hudson County Correctional Center.

July 12, 2013 – Is named executive director of the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.

2014-present – Chairman of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit that helps participants returning from incarceration find employment.

January 7, 2019 – McGreevey is fired as director of the Jersey City Employment and Training Program amid accusations of financial mismanagement. McGreevey tells the Jersey Journal that the accusations are false.

February 27, 2020 – Is appointed chairman of the Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force, an independent panel tasked with reviewing the facility’s “systematic issues and concerns.”

July 2023 – Forms a civic association, named the Jack and Ronnie McGreevey Civic Association in honor of his late parents, with the intention of serving the Jersey City and Hudson County communities.

November 9, 2023 – Officially announces he will run for mayor of Jersey City in 2025.

