Two more House lawmakers announce they won’t run for reelection

(CNN) — Two House lawmakers announced on Tuesday that they won’t run for reelection, the latest in a string of members of Congress heading for the exits.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California said in a video message that she will not seek reelection in 2024, bringing to an end a more than 30-year career in Congress.

Later in the day, Republican Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio wrote on X that he “will not be seeking an 8th term in Congress,” and said he has accepted an offer to lead Youngstown State University. Johnson said he will “continue serving in the House for several more months.” CNN has reached out to his office to ask when he plans to leave Congress.

Eshoo, who was first elected to Congress in 1992, currently represents California’s 16th Congressional District, a Silicon Valley Democratic stronghold. She is also a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and served for a decade on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors before coming to Washington.

Another California Democrat – Rep. Tony Cardenas – announced on Monday that he will also not seek reelection in 2024.

“I’m choosing this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection – and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude,” Eshoo said in her video message.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, “For more than three decades, Rep. Anna Eshoo has ably represented her constituents in the Bay Area during an era of tremendous growth and change. As a Member of Congress, Anna has exemplified Silicon Valley’s hallmark innovation and brilliance at every step of her public service journey.”

Eshoo said in her video announcement that she will continue “with vigor and unswerving commitment” as she serves out her remaining time in Congress.

