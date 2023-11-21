House Judiciary GOP subpoenas assistant US attorney involved in Hunter Biden probe

(CNN) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed an assistant US attorney on the Hunter Biden criminal case, according to a copy of the subpoena reviewed by CNN.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan initially requested testimony from Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf in June along with a number of Justice Department officials involved in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. The Department of Justice has made six high-level officials, including special counsel David Weiss, available to testify, but has not allowed the panel to interview Wolf.

In the subpoena letter, Jordan called the DOJ’s reasons for withholding Wolf’s testimony “unpersuasive.” DOJ declined to comment to CNN on the subpoena.

Whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service have told Congress they believe that Wolf deviated from protocol on several occasions throughout the case and stymied their efforts to obtain subpoenas and search warrants, allegations that Republicans have seized on.

During his closed-door interview with Congress earlier this month, Weiss defended Wolf.

“From my perspective, the prosecutors who participated in this case followed the law and the facts, that was the motivation,” Weiss said, adding that Wolf is a “dedicated public servant for more than 16 years,” an “excellent lawyer” and “a person of integrity.”

Republicans have set December 7 as Wolf’s deposition date.

Jordan argues that Wolf’s testimony is also relevant to their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and previously told CNN she was one of the individuals he wanted to interview before he could wrap up his part of the inquiry.

“Given your critical role you played in the investigation of Hunter Biden, you are uniquely situated to shed light on whether President Biden played any role in the Department’s investigation and whether he attempted, in any way, to directly or indirectly obstruct either that investigation or our investigation,” Jordan wrote.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

