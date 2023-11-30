Rand Paul successfully used Heimlich maneuver on choking Joni Ernst in GOP lunch

Republican senators were alarmed and relieved when they learned that their colleague Sen. Joni Ernst had choked during a party lunch on Thursday and was rescued by Sen. Rand Paul, who gave her the Heimlich maneuver.

An aide to Ernst said the senator is OK.

Ernst appeared to be making jokes about the experience on social media, tweeting, “Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks @randpaul!”

Ernst was actually hosting the lunch as GOP senators rotate those chores for their Thursday lunches when they offer foods unique to their states. Ernst, from Iowa, served big pork chops and ribeyes.

“I didn’t actually see it,” said Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican of Texas. “We’ve had that happen one other time to one of our members. It’s kind of scary.”

Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis said Paul, who is a doctor, and Ernst addressed the lunch after it happened and there was a discussion about how to notice someone is choking and that senators can get training to perform the Heimlich in the Capitol.

“God bless Rand Paul. I never thought I would say that,” quipped Sen. Lindsay Graham, a South Carolina Republican who was not present when it happened.

