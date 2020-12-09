Bend teen golfer scoring big at prestigious boarding school

Sports

Cort Benner, 17, has three first-place finishes in his last four tournaments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After his junior season of golf at Summit High School was cut short because of the pandemic, Cort Benner saw his dream of playing college golf slipping away. Then, in late July, he was presented with the chance of a lifetime -- an opportunity that Benner said was meant to be.

Coaches at the highly respected Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina, reached out to see if he was interested in playing golf at their college-prep boarding school. Within four weeks of that first conversation, Benner was on campus --- and ready to go to work.

Rather than playing golf only in the spring, as he would have if he stayed in Bend, there are tournaments year-round at his new private school.

Since his arrival, all Benner has done is play in eight events, with two third-place, three second-place and three first-place finishes.

The one time he did not finish in the top 3 was this past weekend, when he finished a respectable fourth out of 84 competitors at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championships.

Benner also won a long-drive competition the day before that National Championship tournament. Benner torched a ball 329.8 yards, beating his opponent by less than two yards on his final attempt.

"It was definitely kind of something out of a movie," Benner told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

