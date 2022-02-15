USGA tabs Pronghorn’s Nicklaus Course for U.S. Open final qualifying

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pronghorn Resort's Nicklaus Course will be one of the sites for "Golf's Longest Day."

The course, designed by it's namesake, golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 2004, will host final qualifying for the U.S. Open on June 6.

The final qualifier (previously called the sectional qualifier) is a one-day, 36 hole tournament to decide who will play in the U.S. Open, being held this year June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The field is made up for participants who have already advanced through a local qualifier.

Pronghorn is one of 11 final qualifying sites, which, depending on the number of players who chose the site, will have anywhere from two to 15 spots.

Eight of the qualifiers will take place on June 6, which is why the day is often called "Golf's Longest Day."

This will be the first USGA qualifier in Central Oregon since the Nicklaus course hosted U.S. Open local qualifying in 2016 and 2017.