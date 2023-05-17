Mountain View HS honors 17 athletes committing to play sports in college

Mountain View High School held its athlete signing day Wednesday.

The Cougars have 17 athletes moving on to play in college.

While it's not an all-time record, it's the biggest class since the pandemic.

Athletic Director Lance Haas said it means a lot to see these kids celebrated after overcoming the adversity of covid.

"It means that we're coming back,” Haas said. “Athletics has always been important, and it got through Covid. And now our kids with all their hard work and all of the trials and tribulations that they've had, they are getting to see the rewards of it. And I'm just glad to be able to celebrate with them. This is their day!"

The Cougars have all sorts of athletes playing at the next level, from baseball players to wrestlers to equestrian.

Congratulations to all of the Mountain View athletes on your accomplishments!