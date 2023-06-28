Skip to Content
NPJ Bend 15s team competing in Girls Volleyball Junior Nationals in Chicago

Published 5:41 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The NPJ 15 National girls volleyball team begins play at Girls Volleyball Junior Nationals this week in Chicago.

They're the only team from Bend competing in the 14s-17s Junior Nationals.

The NPJ 12s team competed in the 11s-13s Nationals in early june. 

The 15s team has players from summit, bend mountain view and sisters high school.

The players will face some of the top teams in the country.

Best of luck to the team.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

