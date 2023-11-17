The Big Playback Preview: Mountain View and Summit are in 5A semifinals – and could face off for state title

Friday night, two Central Oregon high school football teams are playing in the 5-A semifinals. With wins, the Mountain View Cougars and the Summit Storm would play each other for the state championship next week.

Mountain View dominated the first two rounds of the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 87-29. They are now 11-0 and will take on an 11-0 Silverton team at McNary high school.

Just 20 minutes away from the Mountain View game, in Salem, the Summit Storm will play at Willamette University, and their semifinal foe is familiar. Summit loaded up the buses this morning, heading over the Santiam Pass to take on No. 1-ranked Wilsonville. The Storm defeated the Wildcats e in last year's 5A state title game, but lost to them earlier this season.

The two teams play tonight at 7:00 P.M., and if the Cougars and the Storm win tonight it will be the first ever IMC state championship game.

Dylan Anderman will have the highlights tonight at 11 P.M. during The Big Playback.