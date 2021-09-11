Howard to Logan leads UT Martin past Samford

AP National Sports

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard threw two touchdown passes to Peyton Logan and UT Martin rallied to defeat Samford 33-27 despite committing five turnovers. Trailing 17-0, Howard threw his third interception on the first play of the second quarter, marking the fifth straight possession that the Skyhawks gave the ball away. However, with Howard, a graduate transfer from Tulane, finding his groove, UT Martin scored on its next five possessions. It started with a 60-yard Howard-to-Logan connection. After a Samford field goal, Howard had a 7-yard TD run and the Howard-Logan duo went for 51 yards before Tyler Larco’s field goal as time ran out made it 24-20 at halftime.