Kansas St. holds off S. Illinois 31-23 after losing Thompson
By AVERY OSEN
Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter. Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes for the final margin. The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win. The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half. Thompson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in attempting to block for running back Vaughn. Nic Baker threw for 176 yards and Javon Williams Jr. ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois.
