Pierce, Bosh, and Russell (again) inducted into hoops Hall

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

Four months after the pandemic-delayed induction of the Class of 2020, the Basketball Hall of Fame gathered to enshrine 16 more new members. That’s its biggest class ever. Among those inducted were Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Villanova coach Jay Wright. Bill Russell went in as a coach, becoming the fifth person to be enshrined as both a player and a coach. Former President Barack Obama lauded Russell for being a leader in the civil rights movement, saying his legacy off the court outshines what he did on it. Many in the crowd wore masks. Three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson wasn’t able to attend because she was back in Australia in lockdown.