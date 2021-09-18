Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Browns safety Harrison fined for sideline skirmish vs Chiefs

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week’s season opener. Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland’s 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he was tackled along Kansas City’s sideline. Lewis first pushed Harrison, who retaliated with a hard, one-handed shot to the coach’s neck area, tilting his headset. Lewis was not fined for the incident. Several Browns felt Lewis deserved the same discipline given to Harrison.

Associated Press

