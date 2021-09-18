Lewandowski scores again as Bayern Munich routs Bochum 7-0

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski has stretched his club-record scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland star’s goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games. Joshua Kimmich scored twice and there were also goals from Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos. Florian Niederlechner’s late goal gave Augsburg a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Mainz drew with Freiburg 0-0 and Arminia Bielefeld drew with Hoffenheim 0-0.