PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw a pair of touchdown passes as Portland State knocked off Division II Western Oregon 21-7. Alexander engineered a nine-play, 90-yard drive in the first quarter, hitting Beau Kelly from nine-yards out for the game’s first score. The pair combined on the Vikings’ third touchdown, an 18-yard strike to cap a 12-play, 65-yard drive to take a 21-0 lead.