Zardes, Room help Crew to 1-1 tie with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied 1-1 with the New England Revolution. Room was obviously favoring his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and 10 seconds later — after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal — parried a header. Buksa scored in the 62ne minute.