Russia suspends 8 handball players in betting investigation

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has suspended eight players from its men’s national junior handball team for behavior likened to “treason” after alleging they had been in contact with bookmakers. The Russian Handball Federation hasn’t specified exactly what the players are accused of doing but says the board will meet to discuss “the fight against unsporting influence on results.” The statement does not name any specific matches which may have been affected. The team placed 15th out of 16 at last month’s European under-19 championship. The eight players were all in that squad.