LEADING OFF: Astros face renewed sign-stealing charge

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied Sunday night that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game. Houston was going for a sweep after it rolled to a pair of impressive victories at home. The AL West champions went down in order in each of the last five innings in a 12-6 loss. Tepera, who worked two perfect innings, noted the difference between the Astros at home and on the road.