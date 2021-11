IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich has extended his streak to 34 consecutive World Cup two-man races with a medal. He guided his sled to an easy win over countryman Johannes Lochner. Justin Kripps drove to bronze for Canada. Codie Bascue was the top American driver and finished 10th in the two-man race. In women’s monobob, Elana Meyers Taylor was first for the U.S.