Former Bears star Hampton arrested on drunken driving charge

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton has been arrested in Indiana for allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana says Hampton was arrested last weekend in Winfield on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Authorities say he bonded out of jail after bail was set at $25,000. The 64-year-old Hampton, a defensive lineman who played for the Chicago Bears from 1979 to 1990 and was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1985, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2002. Hampton could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday. 

Associated Press

