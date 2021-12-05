Iowa, Kentucky will meet for the first time in Citrus Bowl

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Iowa and No. 25 Kentucky will meet for the first time in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West Division before falling to No. 2 Michigan 42-3 in the conference championship on Saturday. Their defense ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring and rushing. The Wildcats finished 9-3 for the first time since 2018 and clinched second place in the SEC East. Quarterback Will Levis has accounted for 2,980 yards offensively and 32 TDs, while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and receiver Wan’Dale each surpassed 1,000 yards this season.