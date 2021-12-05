Liberty, Eastern MIchigan face off in Lending Tree Bowl

By The Associated Press

Liberty will look to keep its perfect bowl mark going while Eastern Michigan hopes to end its postseason losing streak when the teams meet in the Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 18. The game will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on the campus of South Alabama. The Flames are 3-for-3 in reaching bowls since joining the FBS. They’ve won their first two, defeating Georgia Southern at the Cure Bowl in 2019 and Coastal Carolina in the same game a year later. Eastern Michigan has lost its past three bowl games. Its last win came in the 1987 California Bowl.