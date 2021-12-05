Missouri to face Army’s triple option in Armed Forces Bowl

By The Associated Press

Army faces Missouri on Dec. 22 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army’s triple-option offense ranks second nationally with 301 yards rushing per game. That’s despite not having an individual rusher with more than 600 yards. Linebacker Andre Carter II leads the nation in sacks per game. The Black Knights will try to improve to 4-0 in this bowl game. Missouri’s Tyler Badie ranks third nationally in yards rushing per game.