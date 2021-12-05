Van Tonder wins SA Open, Bezuidenhout locks up Masters spot

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Daniel van Tonder won the SA Open on Sunday as fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a sixth-place finish to lock up a year-ending position in the world’s top 50 and a spot at next year’s Masters. Van Tonder shot a 7-under 65. That was the lowest score of the day. He won by one shot from Oliver Bekker (66) and finished on 16 under overall at Gary Player Country Club. Bezuidenhout shot 67 and was in a tie for sixth. He is set to finish the year ranked No. 48 and will be playing at Augusta National in April. South Africans made up the vast majority of the field as a result of concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant.