Wake Forest coach: NCAA should review rules on fake slides

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says the NCAA needs to review its rules on whether quarterbacks should be allowed to “fake slide” after escaping the pocket. Clawson’s statement came after his team’s loss to Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in which Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett used a fake slide to freeze defenders and run for a 58-yard touchdown on the game’s first possession. After Pickett broke containment on a third-down run, he briefly stutter-stepped and pretended to slide after picking up the first down. Two Wake Forest defenders froze, figuring Pickett was going to give himself up. Instead, Pickett cut back and raced another 40 yards for a touchdown. Clawson said it’s “something the NCAA should look at.”