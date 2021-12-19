For Bears rookie Fields, Vikings could pose tough challenge

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields’ arm and mobility have the Bears thinking he can develop into an elite quarterback and stabilize a position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise for decades. The former Ohio State star also has room to grow and could be tested when Chicago hosts Minnesota on Monday night. The Vikings tend to give rookie quarterbacks headaches. Minnesota is 7-3 in games against a rookie starting quarterback in coach Mike Zimmer’s eight seasons.