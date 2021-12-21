Bacot, Manek help UNC beat Appalachian St. 70-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50. Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds. North Carolina bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky. Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.